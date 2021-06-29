Blink-182’s Mark Hoppus has provided fans with his first update since revealing he was diagnosed with cancer.

Earlier this month, Hoppus revealed that he has been undergoing chemotherapy for the “past three months.”

He continued: “It sucks and I’m scared, and at the same time I’m blessed with incredible doctors and friends to get me through this.”

“I still have months of treatment ahead of me but I’m trying to remain hopeful and positive. Can’t wait to be cancer-free and see you all at a concert in the near future. Love to you all.”

Mark Hoppus has since offered up a further update on his cancer battle after participating in a virtual game of ‘Blinko’ bingo on Twitch (via Absolute Radio).

“How am I feeling today? I feel much better than yesterday,” Hoppus began.

“Yesterday was hellish for me and I woke up today feeling better – I went for a walk, and I had a decent breakfast, and I haven’t felt like I was going to throw up today, so we’ll take it as a win.”

Hoppus continued on to thank one fan for their “kind wish of a speedy recovery”, adding: “We’re doing this.”

“On good days, I go do stuff. I went on a walk outside today and it was the first time I’d left my house in like… five days pretty much. But this round of chemo I wasn’t totally stuck on the couch, miserable. I’ve actually watched movies and walked around and cleaned the house and hung out with my dogs,” he said.

“I didn’t just feel like a poisoned electrified zombie leaning up against an electric fence like I did the rest, the past couple of rounds.”

He went on to reveal that he “can’t go anywhere right now” due to his course of chemotherapy.

“I wanted to go to the Dodgers last night – I can’t. I want to go hang out with friends and go to a restaurant – I can’t,” he said.

“My white blood cell count is way too low for me to go out so I am stuck trying to get better. That’s alright, I’ll take it.”

