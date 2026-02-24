Tom Morello is going on tour with Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band.

The Rage Against the Machine guitarist will join the legendary outfit at every stop of their upcoming ‘Land of Hope and Dreams’ US arena tour for “selected songs.” Morello has previous with the E Street Band, having filled in for Steve Van Zandt on a 2013 tour.

“I was reminded how important our platform is, and how crucial the resistance work is that our music can do together at this dangerous historical juncture,” Morello said in a statement (as per Rolling Stone). “Together, Bruce, the E Street Band, and I are going to turn a spotlight on the current threats to democracy and human rights happening all around us on the ‘Land of Hope & Dreams’ American Tour in the spirit of freedom, justice and rock n roll.”

Morello even had to rebook some solo shows to accommodate the tour. “I have a deep love and respect for all my friends, fans & comrades, and I’m sorry that I must reschedule some of my May solo shows,” Morello added in his statement. “I promise that we will find a way to be together for these shows, in these towns, very soon.”

The tour news follows Springsteen’s appearance as a surprise guest at Morello’s anti-ICE protest concert in Minneapolis.

Springsteen played his new protest song “Streets of Minneapolis” at the concert following the killings of Renee Good and Alex Pretti in the city.

“So I write this song, and I recorded it the next day, and I sent it to Tom Morello,” Springsteen informed the crowd. “Now I know Tom is an excitable man. I say, ‘Tom, what do you think? It’s kind of soapbox-y.’ And he says, ‘Bruce, nuance is wonderful, but sometimes, you have to kick them in the teeth.’”

Love Music? Get your daily dose of metal, rock, indie, pop, and everything else in between.

Springsteen then dedicated his performance to ”the people of Minneapolis, the people of Minnesota, and the people of our good country of the United States of America.”

Morello and his band also took to the stage at Minneapolis venue First Avenue. He and Springsteen performed “The Ghost of Tom Joad” together, while all the musicians from the event gathered for a closing performance of John Lennon’s “Power to the People”.