In celebration of what would have been his 70th birthday, Tom Petty’s estate is set to host a live stream tribute featuring the likes of Foo Fighters and Stevie Nicks.

In what will no doubt be one hell of a birthday bash, the five-hour live stream will also include performances from Foo Fighters, Beck, Jackson Browne, Chris Stapleton, Brandi Carlile, and Norah Jones.

Along with those who will be performing, Eddie Vedder, The Killers, Lenny Kravitz, Post Malone and The Saboteurs are among the musicians making appearances, along with “very special guest” Nicks

Taking place three days after what would have been Tom Petty’s birthday on Friday, October 23rd, all the live stream action is set to unfold over on his official website, as well as Amazon Music’s Twitch channel.

Since his 2017 passing, Petty’s estate has hosted an annual birthday bash aimed at celebrating his passion and talent for music.

In related news, the estate recently took legal action against Donald Trump for using Petty’s classic song ‘I Won’t Back Down’ at a rally.

Unsurprisingly, Trump had not sought permission to use the song as part of his campaign, leading to the estate sending him a cease and desist letter.

“Trump was in no way authorised to use this song to further a campaign that leaves too many Americans and common sense behind,” a letter posted to the official Tom Petty twitter account read.

Signed by his two daughters, ex-wife and wife at the time of his death, the letter states that Petty would have never wanted his song used in a “campaign for hate.”