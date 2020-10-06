Mötley Crüe drummer Tommy Lee is positive that good things will come out of the coronavirus pandemic.

The musician recently sat down for an interview with Finland’s Kaaos TV, where he was asked how the coronavirus pandemic has affected his day to day life.

“It’s been two things. One thing, like for instance doing this interview with you, typically we would probably be on the phone. It’s nice that everybody has sort of resorted to, or figured out, doing these Zoom calls. It’s just fucking cool. I get to see you, you get to see me — it’s way better than the telephone, so that’s a bonus,” he shared.

“But other than that, the other side of it has been not very different for me, because I don’t really leave home that much. I chill out here, I make music, and I don’t leave home that much, so it hasn’t changed incredibly. Only maybe a little bit on the social part of things — going out to see people at clubs or dinner or whatever, that kind of stuff. But for the most part, a lot of things are kind of the same.”

Lee mused that hopes that the coronavirus lockdown period has given people an opportunity to take time to assess their lives, take a breather, and pursue things that they may have disregarded.

“I really hope that everybody is taking the good things from this and do make those changes that are maybe necessary,” he said. “I really hope so, because I think there’s a lot of good coming from it.

“But I guess that’s up to the individual and how they use it in their life. I think it’s gotten a lot of people to slow down and realize a whole lot of things that they maybe overlooked or just not paid that much attention to. So I hope that we do learn. I know I have.”

On Friday, October 16th Tommy Lee will release his first solo record in fifteen years, Andro.

In an interview with iHeartRadio Canada back in August, Tommy Lee revealed that despite being on the precipice of releasing Andro, he had recorded a whole new album in quarantine.

“It’s kind of fucked up,” he joked, “‘Cause I called my manager a couple of weeks ago and I’m, like, ‘Dude, I almost have another record done.’ And he’s, like, ‘Woah! Hold up. This one’s not even out yet.’

“I’ve been in my studio just [creating] more shit, which, that’s been great. It’s, like, ‘Hey, what are are gonna do here?’ Well, we can’t do this and can’t do that and can’t do that, so [go back] in the studio.”

Check out ‘Knock Me Down’ by Tommy Lee: