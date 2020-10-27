In a new interview, Tommy Lee has revealed the, ah, unusual name he uses to describe the success of Mötley Crüe.

Speaking on KFC Radio (via blabbermouth.net), Lee said he calls the band “shit magnets” because of the way they “blew up” during the late 1980s and early 1990s.

“I call us shit magnets… for some reason, we were just at the wrong place at the right time,” he said.

He continued: “I look back and try to figure it out, like, ‘What the fuck just happened?’ We were these four guys from fucking L.A. that somehow put a band together, and the fucking band blew up and we went around and toured the world and just created fucking mayhem everywhere.”

“And the four of us are still alive. I don’t even understand how that works.”

Lee went on to explain that he views the band as “extremely lucky,” saying, “there’s talent in there, and there’s plain fucking just sheer stupidity that just has had us do what we do, I guess.”

The comments come during what has been a busy time for Lee, who released his latest solo album Andro earlier this month.

Lee has already released two tracks from the album, ‘Knock Me Down’ and ‘Tops’, which debuted back in June.

On top of his solo work, Mötley Crüe is also set to embark on a 2021 North American tour with Def Leppard, Poison and Joan Jett & The Blackhearts.

Originally intended to commence in June of this year, the tour was postponed as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

Dubbed ‘The Stadium Tour’, it will mark the band’s first live gigs since its 2014 farewell tour.

Check out Tommy Lee discussing Mötley Crüe on KFC Radio: