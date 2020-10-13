Ahead of the release of Mötley Crüe rocker Tommy Lee’s solo album Andro, the rocker’s wife Brittany Furlan has kicked off her promotion of the forthcoming record by ruining the muso’s car.

Posting to her TikTok account, comedian and internet personality Brittany Furlan, 32, explains in the video: “I have a surprise for Tommy, I took his car and I had it wrapped with his new album cover.”

She then revealed the car to Tommy, who is… less than impressed to discover Brittany has had his car wrapped with his Andro album cover.

“What the fuck?” Tommy begins, clearly shocked over his expensive wheels having been decorated in a glaring shade of fuchsia. “I’m gonna drive this around? What is wrong with you?” he says, to which Brittany replies: “It’s so dope, now you can drive it around, do all your own promoting!”

“Yeah, he loves it!” Brittany adds at the end of the hilarious clip, as a dismayed Tommy Lee continues to look on in horror at his “very expensive” car.

Speaking to Tone Deaf, Tommy – who wed Brittany on Valentine’s Day in 2019 – opened up about how the pair instantly connected with one another, despite their considerable age difference.

“Most of my life I’ve been in relationships and shit and she’s very much that way too,” Tommy began.

“She didn’t really date a lot of people, she had just been in a couple of relationships – and we hit it off right away, it was frightening! Like, my face hurt because we were just laughing so much. I think people underestimate the power of laughter – it’s such a special gift and we have that in a relationship.”

He continued: “We laugh our asses off all the time where your face hurts, you know? That’s a wonderful thing to share. So yeah, we just dove right in, it was like once we met each other we were both like ‘I don’t see myself with anybody else.'”

Andro will be released on October 16th via Better Noise Music, with pre-order available now.

Check out ‘Knock Me Down’ feat. Killvein by Tommy Lee: