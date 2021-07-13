‘Dance Monkey’ hitmaker Tones and I (aka Toni Watson) is getting back to her roots with the news that she’s set to kick off a month-long busking tour around Australia.

Ahead of the release of her highly-anticipated debut album Welcome To The Madhouse on Friday, July 16, the multiple ARIA award-winning artist revealed via social media that she’s planning to jump in the van for a string of busking performances around the country.

“I’m going busking!!” Tones tweeted. “I will be back in the van around Australia over the next four weeks! To find out where and when preordering my album from the Tones and I store.

She added: “I will be personally texting everyone who preorders 24 hours before I busk.”

Fans have already had a taste of the new Tones and I album, with singles ‘Cloudy Day’, ‘Fly Away’ and ‘Won’t Sleep’ having already been released.

I'm going busking!! I will be back in the van around Australia over the next four weeks! To find out where and when preorder my album from the Tones And I store. I will be personally texting everyone who preorders 24 hours before I busk. https://t.co/3SO4PNGkXY pic.twitter.com/NW5JJptiOC — Tones And I (@tonesandimusic) July 11, 2021

Busking is no new feat for Tones And I, with the singer finding fame after she was discovered while playing on the streets of Byron Bay and living in her van.

“I pretty much bought a van and took two weeks annual leave because I wasn’t 100% sure that anything would work,” she told ABC.

“I came up to Byron and on the first night of busking a guy walked past and he was like, ‘Here’s my card.’ A month later, I was like ‘what have I got to lose’.

“I took it really seriously, did it like a job. I wrote music Monday to Friday and then I’d busk all weekend. I did that for eight months.”

Tones has also previously declared that the time in which she was living in her van was “the happiest” she’s ever been, telling the Evening Standard in 2019, “I was living in my van, playing on the street for almost two years. When I started busking I had no money but I was the happiest I’ve ever been in my life.”

You can pre-order tickets for Tones and I’s busking tour here.

