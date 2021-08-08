With Robert Fripp in the thick of a US Tour with his band King Crimson, Toyah Willcox was left to her own devices with this week’s installment of their Sunday Lunch Sessions.

Toyah delivered a steamy, solo cover of Divinyls’ self-pleasure anthem, ‘I Touch Myself.’ It wasn’t going to be anything else…

Robert Fripp put down his tools for this performance, instead, he merely marveled in his wife’s glory. “Yippee! My little wife has sent me a viddy!” Fripp said. “A viddy from home. Let’s see what little sweet lips has for me.”

“Hello baby, I’m keeping the bed warm for you,” Willcox told him, before running through the track on an exercise bike. Every man in his 70s must be seething with envy. Check it out below.

Watch Toyah seduce Robert Fripp with a cover of Divinyls’ ‘I Touch Myself.’

Toyah Wilcox and Robert Fripp launched the Sunday Lunch video series in the thick of the UK lockdown last year. Since its inception, the pair have covered beloved rocks tracks by Nirvana, Metallica, David Bowie, Billy Idol, Judas Priest, Sex Pistols, Alice Cooper, The Rolling Stones, Guns N’ Roses, and more.

During a recent interview with NME, Toyah revealed that she and Fripp are working on turning their little lockdown project into “a bigger brand.”

“The aim is to make our site more like a TV station,” she said. “We’ve loved making the content and we’re going to take it a lot further. There will be a product line, but also it’s going to start to run like Toyah and Robert TV.

“It’s going to become educational in a very unique way. There’s going to be postings of me learning, Robert teaching, but it’s not going to be what you expect. As for recording Sunday Lunches, we’re going to do a Toyah and Robert Christmas special which will be an hour-long.”