With Robert Fripp currently on tour with his band King Crimson, Toyah Willcox has once again serenaded her husband with a solo rendition of Chris Isaak’s ‘Wicked Game’.

Although the musical power couple usually performs together during their Sunday Lunch cover series, Willcox will have to go it alone over the next few weeks by filming herself singing to Fripp via video chat.

This week’s video showed Fripp watching his wife’s latest cover from a hotel room in the US.

“Hi baby, come on home – I’m keeping the bed warm for you,” Willcox told Fripp at the start of the video, before launching into the performance which featured an off-camera fan for effect.

“Oh sweetie! You are a very naughty little wife and I love you,” Fripp said at the conclusion of the video.

Over the course of the Sunday Lunch series, Fripp and Wilcox have covered tracks by bands like Nirvana, Metallica, The Rolling Stones, Guns N’ Roses, Foo Fighters and more.

During a recent interview with NME, Willcox revealed that she and Fripp are working on turning their little lockdown project into “a bigger brand.”

“The aim is to make our site more like a TV station,” she said. “We’ve loved making the content and we’re going to take it a lot further. There will be a product line, but also it’s going to start to run like Toyah and Robert TV.

“It’s going to become educational in a very unique way. There’s going to be postings of me learning, Robert teaching, but it’s not going to be what you expect. As for recording Sunday Lunches, we’re going to do a Toyah and Robert Christmas special which will be an hour-long.”

Check out Toyah Willcox covering Chris Isaak’s ‘Wicked Game’: