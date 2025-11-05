If you’re one of over 100,000 people heading to Sydney Olympic Park this weekend to see Oasis, Transport for NSW has one thing to say: “Don’t look back in anger (or traffic)”.

Following three successful shows in Melbourne, the Gallagher brothers are bringing their reunion to Sydney this weekend (November 7th and 8th), and if there’s one thing concertgoers know of Sydney Olympic Park, it’s the painful travel.

Transport for NSW has issued a warning to fans, urging them to “take the advice of Oasis and roll with it” by travelling on public transport to the Sydney shows, with a friendly reminder that their concert tickets will cover the cost.

“Oasis fans have waited a long time for this sold-out reunion tour. With Oasis only playing Sydney and Melbourne shows on the Australian leg of their world tour, fans travelling locally and interstate are encouraged to plan their trip and consider the many public transport options available to get to and from Olympic Park each night,” said Transport for NSW Coordinator-General, Howard Collins.

“Extra transport services including express trains and major event buses will be running frequently from mid-afternoon. Fans are encouraged to get there early and enjoy the buzzing pre-show atmosphere in the precinct. Travel on all modes of public transport is included in Oasis concert tickets. Simply show your ticket to transport staff when boarding services.”

To cope with the rush, Transport for NSW will have express trains running frequently from Central Station to Sydney Olympic Park from mid-afternoon on Friday and Saturday, with return services running after the show until late. Fans coming from the West can change at Lidcombe to connect with direct trains to Olympic Park.

Major event buses will also be running frequently, with the last return bus scheduled to leave at midnight (about an hour after the show has ended). Fans who need to drive must pre-book parking ahead of time to secure a space.

“If you need to drive, pre-book parking online to secure a spot as spaces are expected to sell out in advance. Alternatively, consider parking at a station commuter car park and continuing your trip by train or bus to Olympic Park, at no extra cost,” Collins said.

“Motorists should allow plenty of extra travel time on the roads as heavy traffic is expected on approach to Olympic Park each night, particularly during the busy Friday evening peak for the first show.”

The message from Transport for NSW did include some good news — there will be no major trackwork on the rail network this weekend. However, light rail services are not running between Convention and Central Grand Concourse due to planned maintenance on Friday night.

Oasis’ shows in Melbourne were, unsurprisingly, hugely successful. While the first show came with some hiccups – like a concertgoer launching flares into the crowd – Rolling Stone AU/NZ gave it a 5/5 review, saying the 2025 version of Oasis is “the best we’ve seen”.

You can check out all the action from Melbourne night one here.