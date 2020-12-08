Get the latest Classic Rock news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more

Alt-right nu-metal band Trapt’s account has been suspended from Twitter for allegedly defending statutory rape. Yikes.

Content Warning: This article discusses sexual assault, and statutory rape. If you or someone you know are affected by the following story, you are not alone. To speak to someone, you can call Lifeline on 13 11 14, or 1800 RESPECT on 1800 737 732.



Before we open this particular can of worms, let’s talk about all the things Trapt has been up to this year. Frontman Chris Taylor Brown first joined Donald Trump in calling the 2020 Presidential Election illegitimate (it was not). Then, he supported firing Anthony Fauci (the USA has now lost more people to COVID than they did to Pearl Harbor).

Brown also ranted against Black Lives Matter, and invited the far-right extremist group Proud Boys to Trapt’s concert.

Understandably, Facebook — in a very surprising move — removed Trapt’s page from the platform earlier in November. Now, Trapt’s Twitter account has also been suspended. At least now they don’t have a de-facto MAGA-supporting, rant-first platform, so there’s that.

Why? It’s all because of some tweets by the account that seemingly condoned statutory rape. Disappointed but not surprised.

It all started when someone dug up an old tweet from Trapt amidst what was already a heated discussion between them and some others users. Following the screenshot — which defended relationships between teachers and minors — the band doubled down on their attacks.

“I don’t call a 24-year-old woman who takes advantage of a 15-year-old-boy who is entirely through puberty a pedophile,” Brown allegedly tweeted, according to Popdust.

“A 15-year-old male and a 25-year-old female is not pedophilia, you fucking moron,” the band continued.

But that wasn’t enough, apparently. So they followed it up with this (via HITC): “Oh I would be giving the kid high fives! Only if the teacher was hot though.”

But wait! There’s more! Not only did they argue that this dynamic is worse if the teacher is male than female, but also linked Van Halen’s song ‘Hot For Teacher’ to prove their senseless point.

So yeah, bye! See you never!