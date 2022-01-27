Some people, however, are looking further afield to Coachella 2023. A petition is circulating online to get Travis Scott back to the festival that year. You’d think that after Astroworld, people would perhaps be uneasy at having him at the event but here we are.

Scott pulled out of several festivals after the tragic Houston event to take a much-needed break but his hardcore fans want to see him in Los Angeles in 2023.

The petition on change.org has only been active for a few days but it’s already racked up over 70,000 signatures with a goal of 25,000. “Book Travis for 2023 or have Ye bring him out!” the petition demands. “After Coachella unfairly removed Travis Scott for Harry Styles, they need to do the right thing and rebook him immediately.

Coachella switched Travis and Frank for Harry Styles and Billie Eilish? What kind of message does that send? Fans are demanding refunds and selling their tickets. Coachella needs to fix this asap.”