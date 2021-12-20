Travis Scott might be going through the most difficult period of his life right now but it appears he’s hinted at pushing forward with his music career anyway.

Eagle-eyed fans noticed that the word “Utopia” had been added to his Instagram bio over the weekend, a reference to his upcoming album of the same name. The rapper had quietly removed the word in the aftermath of the tragic Astroworld festival in November.

Does that mean he’s reviving the rollout of the album or are fans reading too much into it? Only time will tell but it’s certainly a bold step on Scott’s behalf. A link to the double singles ‘Escape Plan’ and ‘Mafia’, believed to both be taken from Utopia, also remains in his Instagram bio.

Utopia was slated for release in 2022 as the follow-up to Scott’s third studio album, 2018’s Astroworld. The title was initially revealed all the way back in July 2020 when he uploaded an Instagram post with the caption “Utopia”.

And despite all the recent controversy surrounding him, Scott’s music hasn’t really suffered. Last week saw his previous album Astroworld surpass six billion streams on Spotify, becoming his most-streamed album to date.

Scott is going to be busy away from music heading into 2022. He currently faces hundreds of lawsuits citing billions of dollars in damages for the tragic events of Astroworld. The Houston festival left 10 people dead and hundreds more injured. After offering to pay for the funerals of some of the victims, Scott’s offer was refused by their families.

He also announced earlier this month his intention to spearhead a new concert safety initiative to “aggressively focus on new technologies and innovations” to avoid such a tragedy from happening again.

Check out ‘Escape Plan’ by Travis Scott: