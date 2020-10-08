Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross have unveiled the first taste of the upcoming score penned for longtime collaborator David Fincher’s latest film, Mank.

Mank is a dissection of the Oscar-winning screenwriter, Herman J. Mankiewicz, and his stormy time working on the Orson Welles masterpiece Citizen Kane.

Gary Oldman will take the titular role of Mankiewicz, Tom Burke plays Orson Welles, and Amanda Seyfried plays Marion Davies. The film will also feature performances from Lily Collins, Arliss Howard, Tom Pelphrey, Sam Troughton, Ferdinand Kingsley, Tuppence Middleton, Tom Burke and Charles Dance.

The film is set for a theatrical release in November, before heading to Netflix on December 4th.

Mank marks Fincher’s film since 2017’s excellent Gone Girl. The screenplay was initially penned by his father, Jack, before passing away in 2003.

The first teaser trailer for the film has finally dropped, offering us both a look at the sumptuous world Fincher has created, and a glimpse at Ross and Reznor’s work on the Mank music.

“Thankfully, I’ve spent most of 2020 immersed in working on this incredible film,” Reznor wrote on Twitter. “Here’s a first look / listen.” Check it out below.

Back in September, Ross and Reznor picked up their first Emmy award for Outstanding Music Composition for a Limited Series, Movie or Special for their work on HBO’s Watchmen. A win that inched the duo one step closer to EGOT status.

They previously won the Oscar for their The Social Network soundtrack and a Grammy for their Girl With a Dragon Tattoo score.