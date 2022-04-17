He may have been cleared of sexual assault charges in a recent Las Vegas lawsuit, but R&B singer Trey Songz has been likened to R. Kelly by Rory & Mal podcast host Rory Farrell.

Claiming Songz – real name Tremaine Neverson – has victimised “at least a dozen” women he knows personally, Farrell said, “Trey Songz is the most nasty, abusive, rapey —- beats the —- out of women, like he is the scum of the —— earth.”

In a brief audio clip shared to Twitter, Farrell called Songz “f—— disgusting.”

“His doc is going to surpass – if you ever thought you could surpass an R. Kelly doc – I promise you in 15 years, Trey Songz, his doc will,” he said. “He is an awful human being… and somebody is going to knock him the —- out.”

Fans immediately responded to Farrell’s allegations, with one calling him “ballsy.”

“He gone slap Rory, Trey don’t play,” another fan tweeted.

It has been just over a week since Las Vegas police cleared Songz of sexual assault charges in sin city.

The ‘Ready’ singer also has a $20 million lawsuit against him from a woman who claims he raped her in 2016.

Other incidents include a woman who claimed that Songz sexually assaulted her in a Miami nightclub in 2018. She went on to file a lawsuit against him, seeking damages of $10 million.

He was also sued for battery for a 2019 incident where he allegedly punched a bartender who told Songz he had violated the bar’s policy by standing on the bar.

However, many of these cases are still ongoing and could still result in his name being cleared.

Songz has maintained his innocence in the cases, however some people who have seen Songz in action that claim otherwise.

Last month, Insecure star Sarunas J. Jackson told the Guys Next Door podcast he personally saw the singer confront a woman but avoid a fight with a man.

According to Jackson, Songz’ behavior was something he couldn’t respect.

“Some of them be doing crazy shit like I said, I had some run-ins, and they do that thing where they were trying to sell this tough guy scene, like this one, Trey,” Jackson said. “Trey Songz, bitch ass —–, tried to press women, you know what I’m saying, but then would turn down the fade when a —– came up to him for the fade, turned it down.”

