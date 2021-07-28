Friends and family have taken to social media following the shock death of former Slipknot drummer Joey Jordison.

The founding Slipknot drummer and co-writer of many of their most beloved songs died on Monday at the age of 46.

As per Rolling Stone, the cause of death has not been confirmed but a representative for his family said that he died peacefully in his sleep.

Following the sad news, friends and fans posted on social media to pay tribute to Jordison.

Shit. RIP to the brother Joey Jordison. Love you brother. — Papa Roach (@paparoach) July 27, 2021

Rest In Peace legend https://t.co/rd0ccexx6T Love Metal? Get the latest Metal news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN — Code Orange (@codeorangetoth) July 27, 2021

Fellow metal band Trivium posted: “We are saddened by the news of the passing of our dear friend, Joey Jordison.

“From being able to share the stage with him numerous times throughout the years to Matt standing alongside him for the Roadrunner United album. He was always super gracious to all of us in Trivium.”

The band Anthrax added: “We are saddened by the news of the passing of our friend Joey Jordison. A great musician and person has left us. Sending our love to his family. R.I.P.”

Slipknot’s official Instagram page – along with band members Corey Taylor, Shawn ‘Clown’ Crahan and Jim Root – also posted a black-out image in wake of the news.

Jamey Jasta of Hatebreed shared the sentiment, writing: “Rest In Peace Joey Jordison. You changed the game with Slipknot. Brought the blast beat to the mainstream! Gave kids a groove like no other. Perseverance would’ve never happened had it not been for Joey & the Slipknot camp. Condolences to his family, friends & fans. Gone too soon.”

Fans also posted images of Jordison with former Slipknot founding member, Paul Gray, who died of a drug overdose in 2010.

they are together again. 🥺🖤 RIP Paul Gray and Joey Jordison. pic.twitter.com/Ypjk3AtivP — gee ☁️ (@_itsgeorgina_) July 27, 2021

The rocker’s family announced the news that Jordison had “passed away peacefully in his sleep” on July 26, writing: “We are heartbroken to share the news that Joey Jordison, prolific drummer, musician and artist passed away peacefully in his sleep on July 26th, 2021.

“Joey’s death has left us with empty hearts and feelings of indescribable sorrow. To those that knew Joey, understood his quick wit, his gentle personality, giant heart and his love for all things family and music.

“The family of Joey have asked that friends, fans and media understandably respect our need for privacy and peace at this incredibly difficult time. The family will hold a private funeral service and asks the media and public to respect their wishes.”

You can read more about this topic on the Metal Observer.