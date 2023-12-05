The dates and details for triple j’s Hottest 100 are here. Today, triple j announced the essential dates all Australians need to know ahead of the 2023 triple j Hottest 100. Voting opens next Tuesday, December 12th at 8am AEDT, with voting closing on Monday, January 22nd at 5pm AEDT. Voting is now open via the triple j website. The 2023 Hottest 100 countdown will then air on Saturday, January 27th from 12pm AEDT, followed by the countdown of the songs that just missed out on the top 100 (200-101) on Sunday, January 28th from 10am AEDT. On Saturday, February 3rd, Double J will relive the 2003 triple j Hottest 100 from 10am AEDT – expect hits by Jet, Outkast, Missy Elliot, and many more noughties stars.

This year saw the launch of triple j’s Hottest 100 Design Comp, which gave young designers from across the country the chance to create the official artwork for the 2023 Hottest 100. After sorting through hundreds of entries from artists, illustrator and graphic designer Nat Welsh was named the winner.

The 2022 triple j Hottest 100 was topped by Flume and MAY-A with their striking collaborative single, “Say Nothing”. Flume saw off strong competition from the likes of Spacey Jane, Ball Park Music, and Gang of Youths, who were all predicted to perform well in the 2022 countdown.

The superstar producer’s 2022 win was correctly predicted by 100 Warm Tunas, which claimed that Flume – aka Harley Streten – was most likely to hit the number one spot for the annual countdown.

Flume’s win followed The Wiggles taking the crown in the 2021 triple j Hottest 100 with their Like A Version cover of Tame Impala’s “Elephant”.

2023 triple j Hottest 100 Key Dates

Tuesday, December 12th (8am AEDT) – Voting opens

Monday, January 22nd (5pm AEDT) – Voting closes

Saturday, January 27th (12pm AEDT) – 2023 triple j Hottest 100

Sunday, January 28th (10am AEDT) – 2023 triple j Hottest 200-101

Saturday, February 3rd (10am AEDT) – Double J’s 2003 Hottest 100

