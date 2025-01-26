The Triple J Hottest 100 of 2024 didn’t just drop some of the year’s best tunes—it completely rewrote the record books.

Between Billie Eilish breaking every record she could get her hands on, Chappell Roan proving she’s the heartbreak queen, and Charli XCX flexing her pop power, this year’s countdown had us yelling, “Wait, what?” more than a few times.

Whether you were dancing to Charli, crying to Chappell, or furiously Googling why Kendrick didn’t make the top five, there was something for everyone.

And if you’re still reeling from all this, don’t forget: the 200-101 countdown drops Monday. Maybe Sabrina Carpenter will finally get her moment? Or maybe Billie will just take over the entire thing. At this point, anything’s possible.

Let’s break it all down.

2.4 million votes were cast this year, making it one of the biggest Hottest 100s ever.

Billie Eilish's 25 career entries are officially the most in Hottest 100 history.

are officially the most in Hottest 100 history. Chappell Roan’s “Good Luck, Babe!” now holds the record for the most votes for a single song.

62% of the votes were cast by female listeners.

Billie Eilish and Charli XCX: It’s Their World, We Just Live in It

Billie Eilish and Charli XCX pulled off a record-breaking flex by each scoring eight entries in this year’s countdown. That’s right, EIGHT—as in, nearly 10% of the entire list was just Billie and Charli doing their thing.

This obliterates the previous record of seven entries, held by G Flip in 2023. Sorry, G, but records are made to be broken.

Billie landed tracks like “Birds of a Feather” and “Guess” (a collab with Charli, because why not?) and is now officially the queen of the Hottest 100. Meanwhile, Charli was out here proving why she’s pop’s ultimate trailblazer, with hits like “Crash Into Me” making sure no one could ignore her.

Chappell Roan’s Record-Breaking Breakup Anthem

Move over, Billie, because Chappell Roan has the kind of win that’ll go down in Hottest 100 lore. Her heartbreak anthem “Good Luck, Babe!” took the #1 spot and received more votes than any other song in Hottest 100 history.

Yep, Chappell Roan said, “Hold my drink,” and rewrote the rulebook with one massive, hook-filled bop.

If you’ve been crying into your oat milk iced coffee since it dropped, don’t worry—you’re not alone. “Good Luck, Babe!” had everyone in their feels, and for good reason.

Billie Eilish: Breaking Records Is Her Hobby

As if dominating the year’s countdown wasn’t enough, Billie Eilish now holds the record for the most entries in Hottest 100 history.

With 25 songs making the list over the years, Billie officially dethroned Hilltop Hoods, who previously held the title with 24 entries. Starting with “Bellyache” in 2017 and building up to this year’s hits, Billie has well and truly become a Hottest 100 icon.

At this rate, we’re expecting her to own the entire countdown by 2030.

Yeah The Girls: Women Took Over the Countdown

This year’s Hottest 100 was basically a mic drop moment for women. With 62% of the votes cast by female listeners, the countdown saw acts like Billie, Charli, Chappell, and Gracie Abrams dominating.

Gracie’s track “That’s So True” hit #5, proving that sad-girl anthems are still undefeated.

The takeaway? The girls carried. Yeah, the girls.

