The biggest day for Australian music fans is finally upon us — it’s time for triple j’s Hottest 100 of Australian Songs.

Following the annual Hottest 100 at the start of the year, Triple J’s next big countdown is all about homegrown music. This special edition mid-year poll is “dedicated to the homegrown artists and tracks that have resonated across generations, and helped define our nation’s sound”.

For music fans countrywide, this weekend will be filled with household debates, nostalgia, and music passion. While the countdown is still underway, we made some predictions for this year’s top 5.

Check out our picks below, and follow our live coverage of the full countdown here.

5. “Can’t Get You Out of My Head” – Kylie Minogue

Almost two decades later, us Australians still can’t get Kylie out of our heads. This song is both timeless and iconic, helping cement Kylie’s status as one of Australia’s most globally recognised pop stars.

4. “Let It Happen” – Tame Impala

Most Tame Impala fans would donate a limb to hear this song for the first time again. No matter how many more iconic Tame Impala songs we get in the future, this’ll always be a fan favourite (especially in the Aussie summer heat).

Love Music? Get your daily dose of metal, rock, indie, pop, and everything else in between.

3. “You’re the Voice” – John Farnham

Arguably one of the best 80’s anthems and Australia’s unofficial national anthem, John Farnham achieved legend status with this song. Whenever “You’re the Voice” plays, you know your vocal cords are about to suffer.

2. “Highway to Hell” – AC/DC

This song is widely regarded as one of the greatest rock anthems of all time. “Highway to Hell” is one of AC/DC’s most famous hits. Nearly 50 years on from its original release, it’s still as legendary as the first time it was played.

1. How to Make Gravy – Paul Kelly

It’s un-Australian to not have this song blasting while the cricket’s playing every December 21st. With this song, Paul Kelly marked an unofficial Aussie national holiday. It’s an undeniable classic.