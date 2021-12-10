The biggest event of January is just around the corner. No, not Australia Day. It’s time for the greatest songs of 2021 to be revealed, as voted by the people, for Triple J’s Hottest 100.

Get out your pen and paper (or the notes app) and start deciding on your top tracks for this year, as voting opens for Triple J’s Hottest 100 on Tuesday the 14th of December.

But unlike previous years, Triple J is promising not only a day, but a weekend of hits.

On Friday the 21st of January, we’ll be getting our groove on to the Hottest 200 and celebrating the ones that didn’t quite make the cut.

On the following day, it gets serious with the Hottest 100 starting at 12pm AEDT.

And on Sunday, ride out the post-100 blues with a throw back to 2001’s Hottest 100 on Double J.

The big days will be available to listen on radio, online and on the triple j app.

Here are the must know dates:

Tuesday 14th Dec (8am AEDT): Voting OPENS

Monday 14th Jan (12pm AEDT): Voting CLOSES

Friday 21st Jan (10am local time): Hottest 200 – 101

Saturday 22nd Jan (12pm AEDT): Hottest 100

Sunday 23rd Jan (10am local time): Hottest 100 of 2001 (On Double J)

So whether you’re voting niche or you’re loyal to Olivia Rodrigo, support your artists by getting your votes in HERE!

For this Hottest 100, Triple J is continuing its partnership with Lifeline. Lifeline is on the frontline when it comes to crisis support and suicide preventation. It is an immediate service that can be contacted via calls, messages and over the web every year. The last couple of years have been tough on everybody and Lifeline has been integral in supporting anyone who needed it.

In support, you can purchase the Hottest 100 t-shirt or directly donate and all proceeds will go directly to Lifeline so they can continue their important and vital work.