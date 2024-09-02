In a major win for Australian music’s next generation, 16-year-old singer-songwriter Mariae Cassandra has emerged as the victor in triple j’s 2024 Unearthed High Competition with her standout track “Million Billion Trillion.”

The Perth-based artist’s entry stood out among a whopping 1,127 submissions, including finalists Chris Vincent, That Gurl Bella, Zafty, and Frank and Louis, and the Unearthed High Indigenous Initiative Winner, RIAH.

triple j Unearthed Music Director Dave Ruby Howe said of the talented teen’s win, “Mariae Cassandra’s songwriting has such a rare sweet and sticky quality that the Unearthed team has been hitting repeat on ‘Million Billion Trillion’ for roughly that same number of plays!”

“As we usher in a new Unearthed High champion with Mariae, we’re in awe of an artist whose hooks and lyrics are gonna inspire fandom and obsession in equal amounts.”

Mariae’s victory was announced live on air when triple j Drive hosts Abby & Tyrone surprised her with the news. In a video of the moment posted to Instagram, the pair are seen speaking to the singer via FaceTime – while actually outside her house – and asked Mariae about the inspiration behind her track.

“So I wrote it about my friend, I was just so scared of losing her that I had to write that song,” Mariae told the hosts, unaware that Abby & Tyrone were about to show up at her front door to tell her the exciting news in person.

The young artist, who began homeschooling this year to focus on her music, now looks forward to a songwriting session with one of four prominent Australian acts: Cosmo’s Midnight, Teen Jesus and the Jean Teasers, Peach PRC, or Kobie Dee.

Cassandra follows 2023’s Unearthed High winner, 15-year-old Greater Western Sydney rapper, LEE.

For more information on Unearthed High and this year’s winners and finalists, visit the triple j Unearthed website.