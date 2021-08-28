Troye Sivan has announced via two TikTok posts his new song, titled ‘Angel Baby’, due for release early next month. Set to arrive on September 10th, the Australian pop star previewed the single in a pair of TikTok posts. And he certainly didn’t hold back with his description of ‘Angel Baby’, describing the track as a “gushy juicy doting adoring power b^tt^m gay ballad” in the first post. “New single ANGEL BABY is roof approved,” he said in the second post while chilling and dancing on, you guessed it, a roof. The first post, which has been viewed over half a million times, has 123K likes, proving the appetite for new music from Sivan. Check out Troye Sivan’s TikTok posts teasing ‘Angel Baby’: https://www.tiktok.com/@troyesivan/video/7000924021181222149?referer_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nme.com%2F&referer_video_id=7000924021181222149&refer=embed&is_copy_url=1&is_from_webapp=v1

It’s almost a year to the day since we last properly heard from Sivan on his EP In a Dream, which was released on August 21st, 2020. Featuring hit singles such as ‘Easy’, ‘Rager Teenager!’, and ‘Take Yourself Home’, it landed at number three on the ARIA album chart. One of the other songs from the concept record, ‘Could Try Just Thinkin About You’, was later released as a full-length single just last month. Sivan also collaborated with DJ Regard and Tate McRae earlier this year on ‘You’.

Away from music, Sivan appeared as a guest on Drag Race Down Under earlier this year, where he proceeded to make some graphic remarks about b^tt^ming. It’s unknown if ‘Angel Baby’ will be part of any full-length release although, given that it’s three years since his second album, Bloom, dropped, it could soon be time for Sivan’s third full-length album. Bloom reached number three in the ARIA album chart and number four in the U.S. Billboard 200.