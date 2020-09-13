Guns N Roses’ music video for ‘November Rain’ is a favourite for many people, and one person who really, really loves it is none other than Donald Trump.

According to Newsweek, Trump played ‘November Rain’ at a rally on Thursday, September 10th, and has been wanting to add the song to his playlist for quite some time. Two years to be exact.

As per former White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders’ book, Speaking for Myself: Faith, Freedom, and the Fight of Our Lives, it turns out the Trump wanted to add ‘November Rain’ to his rally playlist way back in 2018.

Calling it “the greatest music video of all time,” Trump was so in love with Guns N’ Roses‘ hit 1991 rock anthem that he even made Sanders watch the music video with in in the Oval Office just to prove his point.

As for what she thought of it, well, she writes that she “didn’t disagree” with him. Good to know.

Knowing that Trump is going around blasting Guns N’ Roses songs at his rallies certainly won’t go down well with the band’s frontman, Axl Rose.

Rose has been incredibly vocal and outspoken about his disdain for Trump and his Administration over the last few years, though he’s yet to respond to reports about his hit song being used at a rally.

Having said that though, Rose has previously criticised Trump for unauthorised use of Guns N Roses’ music in a lengthy Twitter thread back in 2018, writing how the band “has formally requested r music not b used at Trump rallies or Trump associated events.”

But based on several past instances of Trump using artists’ songs at his rallies without their permission and Rose’s well known dislike of Trump, this use of ‘November Rain’ definitely won’t go down well with the Guns N’ Roses’ frontman.

Check out Guns N’ Roses’ ‘November Rain’ music video: