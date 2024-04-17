TV Girl, the San Diego-based indie pop trio, are set to perform in Australia for the first time since their formation around 2010.

Despite being dropped from the Splendour in the Grass 2024 lineup due to the festival’s unfortunate cancellation, TV Girl have arranged to continue with their planned performances Down Under this July.

The tour features three shows along the East Coast of Australia, with the highlight of the series of being a co-headlining show with UK indie rock newcomers The Last Dinner Party at the Fortitude Music Hall in Brisbane. This particular show promises to be a significant event, merging the fresh sounds of two distinct indie bands in a single night (see full dates below).

The announcement came through a playful message from the band to their Australian fans via their social media platforms, encouraging fans to be ready to secure their tickets. Pre-sale for the tour starts at 9am AEST on Thursday, April 18th, with the general sale kicking off the following day, Friday, April 19th, at the same time.

The upcoming tour will support their fourth studio album, Grapes Upon the Vine, which debuted last year to positive reviews. That followed 2018’s Death of a Party Girl.

The Last Dinner Party’s own Australian tour will commence in Brisbane at the aforementioned Fortitude Music Hall co-headlining show on July 20th, followed by a trip to Melbourne’s The Forum on July 22nd before they finish up at the Enmore Theatre in Sydney on July 23rd. Australian singer-songwriter Tia Gostelow will support the band in Melbourne and Sydney, adding a local flavour to the shows.

TV Girl 2024 Australian Tour

Ticket information available via secretsounds.com

Tuesday, July 16th

The Forum, Melbourne, VIC

Friday, July 19th

UNSW Roundhouse, Sydney, NSW

Saturday, July 20th*

Fortitude Music Hall, Brisbane, QLD

*With The Last Dinner Party