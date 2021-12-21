Melbourne prog metal rockers Twelve Foot Ninja announced the parting of ways with founding member and vocalist Nik “Kin Etic” Barker over the weekend, and will hold audition a replacement from an open casting call.

The band shared a lengthy post to Facebook on Saturday, outlining the reasons for the decision but confirming “everyone is still good mates.”

Barker’s statement acknowledged the “creative tension” between himself and guitarist Steve “Stevic” MacKay had contributed to some “great” music that he was “truly proud of”, it had also taken its toll cumulatively and he was feeling “creatively fatigued in this particular dynamic.”

“It has reached a point of taking more than I feel I can give to it, and this would eventually be to the detriment of the music,” he said.

“I’m proud that we were able to make our differences work for so long, and to still come out the other end as good mates.”

MacKay added: “Nik, like a lot of creative people, is primarily driven by emotion (i.e. what “feels” good). I am not like that, and although the resultant collision of these two values has positively influenced our music; it causes a lot of friction in the process, and after 14 years, the cost/benefit ratio for Nik isn’t stacking up.”

He summarised their differences even more succinctly.

Love Metal? Get the latest Metal news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

“I’m like a robot programmed to attack tasks until the desired outcome is reached, and Nik is a spiritual earthling who wants to be happy… And in this industry, with the return we get… I can’t blame him for wanting something more,” MacKay said.

“He’s a dad, he’s a talented dude and life is too short to be unhappy.”

The band will continue their current run of shows – which includes Uncaged Festival – as planned.

They also remain committed to playing their European shows in 2023 – likely with Barker’s replacement, whom he plans to help them find.

“I will continue with TFN into 2022, and together we’ll find a killer singer to take my place, and join the band on this next phase of its evolution,” Barker said.

“I’m looking forward to smashing out the remainder of my shows with the lads, and close out this chapter, in celebration.”

For more information on the vocalist auditions, click here.