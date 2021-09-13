Tyler Joseph from Twenty One Pilots decided the best time to announce that his wife was pregnant was mid-performance at the VMAs and you do you, Ty.

Joseph, one half of the maligned music duo, interrupted his own performance of his group’s song ‘Saturday’ at this weekend’s VMAs to reveal that his wife Jenna was pregnant with their second child. “I didn’t want to text everybody, so I thought I’d let you know right now,” he said. “Now you know!” The couple have been married since 2015 (the year Twenty One Pilots first performed at the VMAs) and they have a daughter called Rosie, who’s one-year-old.

As well as performing, the group were also in the nominees list, up for Best Alternative for ‘Shy Away’, a song from their recent album Scaled and Icy, and Group of the Year. They ultimately lost out to Machine Gun Kelly (featuring Blackbear) for ‘My Ex’s Best Friend’ and the all-conquering BTS in the latter category. They’ve previously triumphed at the VMAs though, winning Best Rock Video two years in a row in 2016 and 2017 for ‘Heathens’ and ‘Heavydirtysoul’ respectively.

Both ‘Saturday’ and ‘Shy Away’ are from Scaled and Icy, their sixth studio album which was released back on May 21st, 2021. The album’s title was a play on the phrase ‘scaled back and isolated’, which Joseph felt best described music produced during the coronavirus pandemic. It’s also an anagram of ‘Clancy is dead’, a reference to the protagonist of their earlier album, Trench. Scaled and Icy was well-received by critics and scored commercially too: it was a number three hit on both the ARIA Album Chart and the U.S. Billboard 200, also making it to the top of the Billboard Top Rock Albums Chart.

Check out ‘Saturday’ (2021 VMAs) by Twenty One Pilots: