In a special documentary feature, TWICE say their agency JYP Entertainment had doubts about releasing their hit track ‘Cry For Me.’

Any TWICE fan worth their salt will tell you what a bop ‘Cry For Me’ is. The song, which TWICE first introduced to the world at the Mnet Asian Music Awards 2020 furthered their femme fatale images, going a long way in reinventing the group and cementing their modern images.

Turns out, we almost missed out on having this absolute bop in our lives.

In a special documentary feature released by Mnet, members of TWICE have revealed that their agency, JYP Entertainment, had doubts about releasing the track, even though it was the group that suggested it.

“We wanted to present something new for our fans, [so we thought], ‘Why don’t we perform ‘Cry For Me’ for the first time on MAMA?’ Someone brought that up and MAMA thankfully said yes.” said Jihyo.

Despite MAMA being on board, JYP Entertainment was less than sure.

“We kept doing meetings with the director [of the agency]. We wanted to do this no matter what,” Sana recalled. “We said it’d be great to do a performance even if we don’t release an album, so we got to prepare ‘Cry For Me’ in a hurry.”

The group’s efforts paid off in the end, not only in how well the track was received by fans but also how the ensuing impact actually influenced the music that followed.

“Since we had no plans for an album, we were quite astonished by the reactions. ‘Shouldn’t we drop an album quickly? Should we just release a track?’ The power of MAMA got us to release a song.” said Jihyo in the documentary.

Check out ‘Cry For Me’ by TWICE: