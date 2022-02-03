A Florida teenager has gone viral after starting a Twitter account that tracks the flight paths of Drake, Taylor Swift and Elon Musk’s private jets.

The account, started by 19-year-old college student Jack Sweeney, has racked up so much popularity that he was contacted by Elon Musk who requested that he remove it.

“Can you take this down? It is a security risk,” Musk, wrote in a direct message to Sweeney. “I don’t love the idea of being shot by a nutcase.”

Landed near Brownsville, Texas, US. Apx. flt. time 45 Mins. pic.twitter.com/1j6y40p0XJ — Elon Musk’s Jet (@ElonJet) February 2, 2022

Musk even offered Sweeney a monetary incentive to take the Twitter account down, but Sweeney tried to swing a better deal.

“I was just about to go to sleep actually, and I’m like, ‘Oh my gosh Elon just messaged me to take down my account’,” he said. “It was insane,” the teenager told The Guardian.

“And then he offers me $5,000 to make it harder for people to track him and to take down the account, and I make my counter-offer. Any chance to up that to $50K? It would be great support in college and would possibly allow me to get a car, maybe even a [Tesla] Model 3.”

Despite being worth an estimated US $220 billion (approximately AU $308 billion), Musk refused the offer. Sweeney then told the billionaire that he would happily remove the account in exchange for an internship at Tesla.

“That was the last thing I said [to Musk],” Sweeney said. “And then he blocked me.”

Sweeney tracks the flight paths of a number of billionaires and musician’s private jets. He has even made an account specifically for Drakes US $185m private plane ‘Air Drake’ which is 59ft-long and can fit 216 passengers.

“He has the biggest plane out of all of them, it is a giant Boeing,” Sweeney told the publication.

One of Sweeneys accounts @CelebJets tracks the movements of a number of A-lister’s private planes, including Oprah Winfrey, Kylie Jenner, Taylor Swift and Tom Cruise.

Earlier today, the teenager reported that Taylor Swift’s private jet took off from near Austin, Texas, and landed in Morristown, nearly three hours later.