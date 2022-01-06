Uncaged Festival has just announced some new tour dates and acts for their Melbourne, Sydney and Brisbane shows for their 2022 festival.

In an Instagram post, Uncaged revealed new tour dates and acts that will be performing during their 2022 dates in Melbourne, Sydney and Brisbane.

They recently announced that New Zealand highlights Shihad will be joining the Sydney and Brisbane dates following the release of their new album, Old Gods.

You Am I, Tex Perkins and The Fat Rubber Band and The Hard Ons will also now be performing at all cities throughout the festival.

These new additions to the lineup will be playing alongside Wolfmother, Twelve Foot Ninja, Killing Heidi, Magic Dirt, Bodyjar, The Getaway Plan, The Meanies, 28 Days, Tumbleweed, End of Fashion, and a myriad of other rock delights.

Uncaged Festival will also feature some of Australia’s greatest emerging rock and heavy rock talent across the pop punk, metal core and metal genres, proving to be a delight for all fans of rock to come out and see.

Tickets can be found on Uncaged Festival’s Instagram and are limited to 5,000 per night.

Lineup

Wolfmother

You Am I

Shihad (Sydney & Brisbane only)

Tex Perkins & The Fat Rubber Band

Killing Heidi (Brisbane only)

Twelve Foot Ninja

The Getaway Plan (Sydney & Brisbane only)

Magic Dirt (Sydney & Brisbane only)

The Meanies (Sydney & Brisbane only)

Bodyjar

Tumbleweed (Melbourne Only)

The Hard Ons

28 Days

End of Fashion (Melbourne & Brisbane only)

And in alphabetical order:

Alt.

Banks Arcade (Melbourne & Sydney only)

Caligula’s Horse

Circles

Dead City Ruins

Dregg

El Colosso

Frankies World Famous House Band (plays Sabbath)

Future Static

I Built the Sky

Lagerstein

Molly and the Krells

Ocean Sleeper

Psycroptic

Terra

The Black Cardinals

The Last Martyr (Sydney only)

The Omnific

These Four Walls

Wolf & Chain

Uncaged Festival 2022

Saturday 12 March 2022

Reunion Park, Melbourne, VIC

Saturday 23 April 2022

Hordern Pavillion & Surrounds (indoor/outdoor), Sydney, NSW

Sunday 24 April 2022

(long weekend)

Eatons Hill Hotel, Brisbane, QLD