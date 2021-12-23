Uncaged Festival’s debut events in Sydney, Brisbane and Melbourne will be postponed for a few months due to the unfolding COVID-19 situation.

Posting to social media today, festival promoters Silverback Touring said it had been “a very tough and pain staking decision to make but the right one in the circumstances.”

“We regret to advise that due to the ongoing Covid pandemic restrictions and uncertainty around significantly rising case numbers in Sydney, Melbourne, and Brisbane the UNCAGED Festival, scheduled for January and February 2022, will be postponed and rescheduled to new dates in March and April 2022,” they wrote.

“We want to ensure we present an incredible and positive experience for all our patrons. The safety of our artists, patrons, and team is paramount. With the recent rise in cases, constant changes to border conditions, and the sudden cancellation of another festival by authorities, we feel this is the right decision.”

The festival line up included Wolfmother, Bodyjar, Caligula’s Horse, End of Fashion, Hard-Ons, The Getaway Plan, The Meanies, Tumbleweed and some of Twelve Foot Ninja’s final shows with their original vocalist.

“The good news is that the festival line up will include some exciting new additions to the tour that we will announce on Thursday 6 January 2022, together with new show venues,” promoters said.

It is unclear which of the original bands will be performing the new dates in March and April.

Love Classic Rock? Get the latest Classic Rock news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

Tickets for the January and February dates will remain valid for the rescheduled dates, with no action required.

Refunds will be available from the point of purchase for those unable to attend the new dates.

Uncaged isn’t the first event to be cancelled or rescheduled due to the wave of Omicron cases.

Jimmy Barnes just cancelled his upcoming shows, and the star-studded New Year’s Eve Live From The Enmore Theatre event, to feature Tim Rogers, Clare Bowditch, Tex Perkins & Matt Walker, Tim Freedman, Adalita, Ella Hooper and the Rockwiz Orchestra was cancelled yesterday.

Uncaged Festival – New Dates

Saturday, 12th March 2022

Melbourne

Saturday, 23rd April 2022

Sydney

Sunday 24th April 2022 (ANZAC Long Weekend)

Brisbane