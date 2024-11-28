Australia’s leading independent music and events company, Untitled Group, is putting on a party for its 10th birthday and it’s bound to be a big one.

Since its founding in 2014, Untitled Group has been behind Australia’s biggest music festivals including Beyond the Valley, Wildlands, Pitch Music & Arts and Ability Fest. On top of that, they’ve put on 300 other annual shows each year that have featured over 1,000 different artists.

Back in 2018, Untitled Group transformed the iconic Wool Store from a warehouse into a rave venue for a series of sold-out shows. So it’s only fitting that on December 8th, they’re returning to The Wool Store for their birthday and bringing all the best vibes and tunes with them.

But don’t go expecting just a nice birthday cake and a crowd of people singing “Happy Birthday” (Though, there may be that too). After being titled #12 on the global ranking of Pollstar’s list of top promoters, Untitled Group is taking it up a notch, curating a lineup of artists (to be revealed soon), designing a series of completely unique stages and building a dancefloor that’s bound to get everyone boogying.

“Untitled Group has always been about creating cultural moments that resonate with audiences and stand the test of time,” said Nicholas Greco, Co-Founder and Managing Partner of Untitled Group. “Over the past 10 years, we’ve brought world-class music experiences to Australia and created a community that we’ve grown up with. This summer is our way of saying thank you to everyone who’s been part of the journey.”

The Wool Store event marks only the beginning of the Untitled Group’s birthday celebrations. Throughout the summer, music lovers can look forward to pop-up shows, exclusive merchandise, and no-money-can-buy competitions.

But for now, mark December 8th on the calendar and subscribe here to be the first to know who will be dropping by The Wool Store to celebrate Untitled Group’s special occasion.