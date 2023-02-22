U.S. punks Unwritten Law have postponed the Australian leg of their album tour.

The band were due to perform 17 times throughout February and March on their biggest Australian tour to date, but have been forced to postpone the entire tour due to unforeseen circumstances.

The band broke the news in a statement: “Australia, it breaks our hearts to announce that we must postpone our current AU tour. We want you all to know that you mean the world to us and that we wouldn’t have made this decision unless it was absolutely necessary.

“Since we all took a global break from touring, things just aren’t the same as they were and we are not in a position to continue the tour as planned.”

Unwritten Law added that they’re “working tirelessly” to find new dates for their tour.

Ticket holders are also advised that they’ll be notified by email with ticket instructions shortly. Existing tickets will be valid for any rescheduled dates. If you’re unable to make any rescheduled dates, you can get a refund at the point of purchase.

“We will continue to update you on the situation as things develop. Please stay with us, we owe you everything,” the five-piece signed off.

The tour was in support of the band’s seventh studio album, 2022’s The Hum, which was their first album in more than a decade. And Unwritten Law sounded eager to return to Australia to perform their latest album.

“This is the longest break we’ve had from our favourite place to tour and we’ve got a brand new record to share with you, we’re beyond excited,” guitarist Chris Lewis said in a statement about the tour last year.

“Not only will we be giving you different set lists every night, we’ll be unveiling songs off our newest album, The Hum, some for the first time ever! We’re playing quite a few shows, so we’re gonna make sure there are unique surprises every night. We can’t wait to see you all out there.”