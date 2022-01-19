Emo fans and millennials everywhere rejoiced this week when the absolutely packed When We Were Young festival was announced.

Paramore. My Chemical Romance. Bring Me the Horizon. Pierce the Veil. Manchester Orchestra. AVRIL LAVIGNE. Seemingly anyone who was anyone in emo and pop-punk over the last few decades was included in the lineup.

One band, however, couldn’t believe that they missed out. Members of the alternative band I Set My Friends On Fire were incredulous at their exclusion. “LIVENATION ARE YOU SERIOUS?!?!” they wrote on their official Facebook page after the festival was announced.

“FINE. SEE YOU AT THE PARKING LOT STAGE,” they added in a further comment, a reference to the heyday of Warped Tour when it was common to see rising bands promoting themselves with a crafty set outside the official venue.

They then begged the festival to book them by insisting they’d perform for half the fee of MCR; they also photoshopped the official festival poster to include their name as one of the headliners.

And the band weren’t done there. They purchased the domain for www.WhenWeWereYoungFest.com, which reroutes to I Set My Friends On Fire’s official Facebook page.

“LIVENATION YOU CAN HAVE IT BACK IF U JUST PUT US ON THE FEST…OH AND WE OWN THE INSTAGRAM TOO,” they hilariously wrote on Facebook.

Love Emo? Get the latest Emo news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

It should be noted that the official festival website’s domain is a little different – www.WhenWeWereYoungFestival.com – but the two URL’s are so similar that many fans are sure to be confused.

The Maine, one of the bands lucky to actually feature on the festival lineup, even accidentally tweeted the wrong URL.

I Set My Friends On Fire will have to settle with their upcoming U.S. tour that begins this month. Perhaps they’ll still go to When We Were Young Festival as fans – tickets go on sale this Friday, January 21st and can be purchased here. Expect them to sell out in seconds – no, milliseconds.