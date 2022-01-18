Elder millennials assemble: When We Were Young is putting on the emo festival of our dreams… in Las Vegas.

Headlined by My Chemical Romance and Paramore, promoters have managed to dig up nearly every emo-pop band from the early 2000s and throw them on the lineup.

The aptly-titled festival will also feature Bright Eyes, AFI, the Used, Bring Me The Horizon, Taking Back Sunday, Dashboard Confessional, Alkaline Trio, Manchester Orchestra, Dance Gavin Dance, the All-American Rejects, Avril Lavigne, Thursday, Anberlin, 3OH!3, Atreyu, Jimmy Eat World, La Dispute, the Wonder Years, Hawthorne Heights, Car Seat Headrest, Wolf Alice and more.

🖤When We Were Young Fest🥀 Register now for Presale that starts Friday, January 21st, 10 AM PT. All tickets start at $19.99 down https://t.co/KUp7CwEQEV pic.twitter.com/mG5jQPsBm8 — When We Were Young (@WWWYFest) January 18, 2022

The October 22nd event at Las Vegas Festival Grounds will be Paramore’s first show since they went on hiatus in 2018.

The band has been teasing a reunion and new album for a while now, after lead singer Hayley Williams released solo album Petals for Armor in 2020.

Following their own seven-year break, My Chemical Romance returned to the stage in late 2019, performing a reunion show at the Shrine Expo Hall in Los Angeles.

Their much-anticipated reunion tour – including stadium shows around Australia – was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

They will now tour Australia (with one show in New Zealand) in March, 2023.

Tickets to When We Were Young start at $224.99 for general admission.

Not surprisingly, the announcement made waves with fans on Twitter.

“I refuse to believe this is a real lineup,” one fan wrote.

Quickly followed by: “Oh my God, it’s real.”

“Missing Fall Out Boy, All Time Low, Simple Plan, Good Charlotte, Blink-182, Green Day, and Evanescence. Then I think it would be complete,” wrote another fan.

“Bring this to the UK immediately (but also spread it across 2 days cos people who like 99% of these bands are now in our 30s and we have back ache okay),” posted another.

The biggest gripe amongst fans (besides the back pain) is the potential for clashes.

“There’s like 30 bands I really don’t understand how they can all play in a single day,” one fan pondered.

See some of the other responses below:

yall are on something with these prices for a one day festival when with scheduling you're guaranteed to maybe see 1/3 of the bands on the bill pic.twitter.com/bhIkW6LRLb — meredith (@mereeedithh) January 18, 2022

People in the replies obviously forgot what Warped Tour was like, or probably just too young to actually remember. Also if you think $200 for a festival is expensive you're a child saving your lunch money. — joe (@JoeTheCoolDude) January 18, 2022