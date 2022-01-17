Vic Mensa has reportedly been arrested at Dulles International Airport in Virginia, U.S..

As reported by TMZ, the rapper – real name Victor Mensa – was arrested by U.S. Customs and Border Patrol for alleged felony possession of narcotics. He allegedly flew from Ghana back to the U.S. with Psilocybin – mushrooms – in his possession.

Customs reportedly discovered the narcotics after Mensa underwent a secondary search at the airport. Public and private attitude has been improving towards Psilocybin in recent years, with several U.S. states considering legalisation, but unfortunately for Mensa it remains a Schedule 1 substance under federal law.

As per the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, Schedule 1 drugs means any substance that aren’t accepted for medical use. Customs officers are still testing the narcotics to confirm it’s mushrooms.

Mensa’s father is actually Ghanian and the artist was visiting the African country with fellow rapper Chance the Rapper. The pair met with Ghana’s president Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in Accra during their trip.

This isn’t the first time Mensa’s been in trouble with the law recently. Back in 2020, he was arrested in California for felony possession of brass knuckles. The discovery was made after he was pulled over for making an unsafe turn on a motorcycle.

Mensa released his first and only studio album to date in 2017. The Autobiography came out via Roc Nation and reached number 27 on the U.S. Billboard 200. It featured guest appearances from Chief Keef, Pusha T, and Weezer.

He later formed the punk and rap hybrid band 93Punx and their self-titled debut album was released in 2019. The group collaborated with Travis Barker (‘3 Years Sober’) and Good Charlotte (‘It’s a Bad Dream’).

At the time of writing, it’s not clear if Mensa remains in custody or has been granted bail. This is a developing story so stay tuned for further updates.

