Travis Barker has battered his way through a thrilling cover of ‘Easy on Me’ by Adele.

The Blink-182 drummer shared a video of him performing the 30 cut on Instagram on Tuesday, January 4th. Wearing a beanie and a Napalm Death shirt, he transformed the pop song into a powerful and rocking drum solo, with Adele’s wonderful vocals still able to be heard over the din.

Barker simple captioned the post with one grimacing face emoji – does that mean he doesn’t approve of his own cover? – but people in the comments were kinder. His partner Kourtney Kardashian left a love heart; his collaborator Blackbear asked, “Was that a stick break at the end(?)”; someone else cheekily tagged Machine Gun Kelly and wrote, “You sound great on this one.”

It’s just the latest surprise cover from Barker and his drums. He recently took on ‘Industry Baby’ by Lil Nas X and a festive cover of ‘Little Drummer Boy’.

If I was Adele, I’d be nervously checking my inbox now for a text message from Barker asking her to make the pivot to pop punk on her next record. One of his latest pop punk collaborators, Avril Lavigne, saw in the New Year alongside him as they performed their recent single, ‘Bite Me’, on Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve With Ryan Seacrest 2022 from Los Angeles.

It shouldn’t come as a shock that Barker is a fan of Adele because seemingly everyone is. As reported by BBC, 30 was the best-selling album of 2021, after just six weeks on sale. Adele sold more than 600,000 copies of her so-called “divorce album”, with a huge 80% of those sales coming on CD and vinyl, bucking the trend towards streaming.