A behind the scenes video of Kanye West taking a photoshoot of Julia Fox while dining at a New York restaurant has leaked.

Fox spoke of the photoshoot in a bizarre article she penned about her budding relationship with West, which was published yesterday.

“After the play we chose to do dinner at Carbone which is one of my favorite restaurants. Obviously,” she wrote in the article.

“At the restaurant, Ye directed an entire photo shoot for me while people dined! The whole restaurant loved it and cheered us on while it was happening,” she added.

The forthcoming article gained a lot of attention, both for her “dear diary” style writing, and for publicly drawing so much attention to a relationship that started a week ago.

Now, a fan who was at Carbone at the time of the photoshoot, has leaked a behind the scenes video.

In the video, which was posted by Kardashian_Kolloquim, Julia can be seen wearing very low black hipster pants, with what looks like a g-string pulled way above the pants. She is flicking her hair back and forth while Ye snaps photos of her in the middle of a busy restaurant.

Someone can be heard saying, “Oh best I’m telling you this is good. Don’t worry. He’s looking like “oh how about your phone.”

Watch the behind the scenes video:



Ye and Fox officially debuted their new relationship in the article for Interview magazine. As well as revealing specific details about when they met, Fox and Ye shared a bunch of passionate photos, showing them making out against a wall, and on the floor. There is also a photo of Fox pinning ‘Ye down on the floor.

“I met Ye in Miami on New Year’s Eve and it was an instant connection. His energy is so fun to be around. He had me and my friends laughing, dancing, and smiling all night,” Fox recalled of their meeting last week.

