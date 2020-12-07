Get the latest Country Music news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more

Cronulla troubadour Adam Newling is back with a new single and video for ‘California On Fire’, and it’s got us pining for some time off the grid.

The single, a poetry-driven ballad of wit and laid-back humour, was ironically written during the 2018 California wildfires, but it’s not about that.

“The song actually has nothing to do with the fires. I guess I was just thinking about them when I wrote that line,” explains Adam Newling of the track.

“I wrote the song when I was pretty confused about where I fit in the world and I guess I played out a bunch of scenarios where I was something different every time. Nowadays I’m very well aware of who I am and my place in life.”

The visual accompaniment was filmed alongside longtime collaborator Tas Wilson on the farm Newling lives on in Stanwell Tops.

Check out Adam Newling’s clip for ‘California On Fire’:

‘California On Fire’ follows a string of strong singles that cement Adam Newling as one of the most quietly perceptive songwriters in the country. Following on from the raucous ‘Two Of A Kind‘, the country-tinged ‘Cheer Up’ and the simmering ‘Morning Breath’, the single is a pensive number that slow-burns into your psyche.

Raised in Cronulla born to first-generation Greek mother and Aussie father, Adam Newling is an alternative artist who utilises country sensibilities and eclectic knowledge of sound in his music to unprecedented effect. With big dreams of one day performing in the heart of Nashville, he has arrived to light up our hearts, guitar in hand.