A stalwart of Australia’s indie-pop scene for almost three decades, Ben Lee has released his iconic new video ‘Born For This Bullshit’ and we’re excited to be sharing it as our latest Video of the Week.

The multi-skilled musician and self-confessed “reformed arsehole,” whose track ‘We’re All in this Together’ has become the unofficial anthem of the pandemic, said he didn’t realise how relevant the song would become when he penned the lyrics two years ago.

“I wrote ‘Born For This Bullshit’ in 2019 but I finally understand it in 2021,” he said.

“It’s about positivity, swagger, keeping your chin up, even though we’re in total global chaos, true crisis, but still kinda choosing to enjoy the ride. I can be a bit of a cheeky bastard. It’s about refusing to be bogged down in negativity.”

Check out Ben Lee’s clip, ‘Born For This Bullshit’:

‘Born For This Bullshit’ was produced by American musician Sadie Dupis from Speedy Ortiz (Sad13), who shared the psychedelic music video, directed by Byron Spencer, on Instagram.

“Last year @benleemusic sent me this great song “Born For This Bullshit” on acoustic guitar and i was like “here are 50 of my usual annoying synth, guitar, baritone guitar, midi & vocal layers!” & the rest is HISTORY. honoured to be a small part of this FUN! album featuring an amazing cast of players,” she posted.

The track is the first from Lee’s 20th studio album, I’m Fun! – a compilation of songs about growing up, celebrating weirdness and embracing positivity.

When his original plan to record with a live band fell victim to the pandemic, Lee recorded the album remotely, with guests including Zooey Deschanel, Money Mark (Beastie Boys), Megan Washington, and Georgia Maq.

“This album, this moment in my career, is all about balancing some hard-earned wisdom from a 30-year long career with the vigour and energy of youth,” Lee said.

“I like being a generational bridge between freaky artists. They are my tribe!”

Showing plenty of vigour and youth, Ben Lee’s ‘Born For This Bullshit’ proves, beyond anything, he was born for this career.