Acclaimed rapper Jesswar has released the music video for her latest fiery single, ‘BAD LIKE RIRI’, featuring Erica Banks.

The Fijian star is on top form on ‘BAD LIKE RIRI’, energetically and cooly delivering her verses on a track that feels destined for anthem status in the future. The track is a celebration of both the strong, unapologetic voices that make up Jesswar’s community and the immense confidence that ultimate baddie Rihanna represents.

“Rihanna’s power has inspired us all,” Jesswar said. “When I see her thrive it makes me feel like everything is possible.” In the example of Rihanna, Jesswar sees how much empowerment there is in extreme self-belief.

The music video for ‘BAD LIKE RIRI’ is a joint effort from The Jaen Collective and Mushroom Creative House, and is directed and produced by Jon Baxter. A series of eye-catching visuals match the track’s trap-laced energy, the video capturing the communal spirit that Jesswar aims to invoke.

It also features a remotely filmed appearance from Texan rapper Erica Banks, with Jesswar saying that “filming the video in a pandemic with virtual direction really did show me that everything is possible.” And Banks was a huge duet for Jesswar to secure, with her viral hit ‘Buss It’ soundtracking so many TikTok clips.

‘BAD LIKE RIRI’ is Jesswar’s first new music since dropping her well-received debut EP, TROPIXX, earlier this year. The track continues her ascendancy in rap, effortlessly showcasing her signature vocal growl and ear for infectious hooks.

The official release of the music video comes after Jesswar helped relaunch triple j’s Like A Version after a two month hiatus with a searing performance of ‘BAD LIKE RIRI’. She also dropped an excellent cover of the 2000 Limp Bizkit nu-metal classic ‘Rollin”.

‘BAD LIKE RIRI’ is out now on (PIAS) Australia.

Check out ‘BAD LIKE RIRI’ by Jesswar ft. Erica Banks: