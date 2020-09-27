After 18 long months without a musical peep from Ruby Fields, she returned to offer a piece of her mind with her new single and video for ‘Pretty Grim’.

Ruby Fields has laid low ever since she made a pretty compelling case as the future of Aussie rock in 2019, but that case was further cemented with the release of her new single and clip for ‘Pretty Grim’.

Originally written way back in 2018 when Fields was 19 and had just finished a gruelling tour, ‘Pretty Grim’ went through a rollercoaster recording history where half was recorded in the remote town of Waiuku in New Zealand before the rest was recorded at Coorabell Music Farm in Byron due to COVID-19.

Directed by Jamieson Kerr, the film clip’s wedding theme is portrayed in true Ruby Fields style, featuring her band mates as her bridesmaids.

Check out Ruby Fields’ clip for ‘Pretty Grim’:

Speaking about the meaning of ‘Pretty Grim’, Fields says it’s a song “that targets mental health and not yet having found a balance with drinking and so on.

“From memory I was a bit lost at the time and hadn’t felt anything in awhile. When you’re fresh out of high school and get shoved in front of the country with a megaphone you definitely make some cringe worthy mistakes,” said the singer-songwriter.

“Not too long after I booked my trip to Nepal so I could get off my ass and stop complaining. I threw myself in the deep end and saw some of the most heartbreaking and beautiful things. Definitely shoved me right back into my privilege sized pigeonhole and I came back really determined to write new music.”

Following praise for the track from the likes of Rolling Stone Australia, Tone Deaf and NME, among others, Ruby Fields has announced three shows to be held at Wombarra Bowlo in NSW.

The shows, which take place from Friday the 16th of October to Sunday the 18th of October, have a wedding theme too. Ruby Fields fans who get tickets to the shows have been asked to wear their best “Bowlo wedding outfit”.

For Ruby’s NSW fans, these gigs are not to be missed.

RUBY FIELDS ‘NOT JUST ANOTHER WEDDING’ SHOW DATES

Friday October 16th

Wombarra Bowlo, NSW

Saturday October 17th

Wombarra Bowlo, NSW

Sunday October 18th

Wombarra Bowlo, NSW

BUY TICKETS