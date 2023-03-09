Temgazi and Purpose have combined with Saint Lane to striking effect on new single ‘IWAY’.

The track was actually recorded pre-pandemic so this one’s been a long time coming. The powerhouse trio offer a stirring message of resilience on ‘IWAY’, while also emphasising the power of cross-cultural artistic exchange between the African-Australian pair and Saint Lane.

‘IWAY’ is a rousing anthem for the underdog, encouraging everyone and anyone to overcome whatever life throws at them. The production by Miggy is also notable, featuring ramming baselines and a catchy chopped vocal sample.

It’s Temgazi who threatens to steal the show, though, with her ferocious flow dominating the track whenever she’s present.

The accompanying music video is the work of the prolific MonteeMadelt: filmed around Sydney, the clip perfectly matches the fizzing energy of the track.

For Temgazi, ‘IWAY’ is the follow-up to last year’s cool collaboration with Jamaica Moana and Stereogamus, ‘HERMIONE’.

“Temgazi has been my boo for a decade!” Moana said at the time. “We’ve been close friends tied to the hip since we met each other in 2013. Amongst so many people who blend in, Temgazi’s personality drew me to her straight away. Temgazi would spend most of her lunch breaks in our high school recording studio, so I would just tag along and feel the vibe.”

If you want to see ‘IWAY’ and much, much more performed by Temgazi live and up close, the rising R&B star will be performing at Promiseland 2023 later this year, Australia’s first festival devoted to the sounds of Afrobeats, Amapiano, Reggae, and R&B. She’s on the bill alongside the likes of Tems, Stan Walker and the iconic Ms. Lauryn Hill.

Temgazi x Purpose x Saint Lane’s ‘IWAY’ is out now via NewJupiter.

Watch ‘IWAY’ by Temgazi x Purpose x Saint Lane: