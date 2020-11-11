As if the fallout from the U.S presidential election hasn’t been wild enough, a rogue YouTuber has made a cursed video of Trump singing to AC/DC.

In the day since it was uploaded, Lars von Retriever’s video of Trump performing ‘Dirty Deeds Done Dirt Cheap’ has quickly become our latest begrudging obsession.

Within the video, Von Retriever mixes the AC/DC classic with excerpts from Trump’s presidential speeches in order to make light of his recent election fraud claims.

The truly chaotic footage sees Trump speak about such cheery topics as impeachment, riots, and ‘fake news’ over the soothing sounds of Acca Dacca.

Hell, it’s almost enough to turn us off AC/DC itself, but we’ve got to admit Von Retriever’s got talent.

It’s not the first time Von Retriever has combined Trump’s speeches with an iconic rock song, having uploaded videos of Trump appearing to sing the likes of System of a Down, Iron Maiden and Alice In Chains.

With each song tending to amass tens of thousands of views, it’s fair to say we’re all at least reluctant fans of Von Retriever’s work.

Over on his Patreon page (via Louder) Von Retriever shed light on his decision to create such hectic work.

“I’ve been trying my best to entertain you and make America and the whole world a little bit more metal,” he said.

“I really believe that listening to metal music can make people happier.”

As much as Von Retriever may be keen to see Trump transform into a metalhead, we’re betting he’s happy to stick with his beloved ‘Y.M.C.A’ for the time being.

Check out the video of Donald Trump performing ‘Dirty Deeds Done Dirt Cheap’ by AC/DC: