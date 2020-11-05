John Legend has been having a lot of fun on Twitter at the expense of Donald Trump, after the incumbent president’s latest outlandish claims.

As per NME, Trump claimed wins in several states before the results had been officially called. On Wednesday, November 4th, he claimed the Republican party had won the votes in the U.S. states of Pennsylvania, Georgia, North Carolina, and Michigan. The latter had even been called for his Democrat opposition, Joe Biden. Go figure.

Trump’s ridiculous pronouncement prompted long-time outspoken critic, musician John Legend, to rightly mock him. “Let’s all claims things we don’t have any right to. What y’all got,” he told his followers.

Legend tweeted out that to participate, commenters must “say ‘hereby’ to make it legally binding.” His fans were quick to join the nonsensical fun as you can see.

To be clear, you have to say “hereby” to make it legally binding — John Legend (@johnlegend) November 4, 2020

A particular highlight was one person claiming “half of Bezo’s wealth and the souls of all those who have displeased me.” Someone even claimed that “the entire crew of Firefly will return and begin filming season 2 immediately.” People just won’t get over that one.

Others made a serious point, including claiming “Trump Tower to house hundreds of folks who are currently or are about to be homeless due to the mismanagement of the pandemic and utter lack of concern or assistance from the GOP & current administration.”

I hereby claim Trump Tower to house hundreds of folks who are currently or are about to be homeless due to the mismanagement of the pandemic and utter lack of concern or assistance from the GOP & current administration. — Jaylah 🖖 (@deathbytang) November 4, 2020

I hereby claim the Dems have won the Presidency, Senate and House. And I hereby claim @realDonaldTrump is sentenced to 50 years hard labor! — 🍁¯\_(ツ)_/¯🍁 (@aeo2626) November 4, 2020

Ooooooh. 💡 I hereby claim that the entire crew of Firefly will return and begin filming season 2 immediately, including Book and Wash who obviously faked their deaths. I have spoken. — Jaylah 🖖 (@deathbytang) November 4, 2020

It’s been a busy period for Legend. On November 2nd, he performed at a rally in Philadelphia for Biden. “Some people see the meanness, the bullying, the selfishness of Donald Trump and they mistake it for strength, a kind of twisted masculinity,” Legend said, addressing the crowd from behind his piano. “Some see his greed and they mistake it for being good at business.”

This week Legend also called out rappers for voting for Trump in the U.S. general election. The Lil idiots, Lil Wayne and Lil Pump, publicly declared their support for Trump. 50 Cent has also flip flopped between backing Trump against Biden and withdrawing his support following backlash on social media, including from his ex-girlfriend Chelsea Handler.