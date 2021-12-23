Vika & Linda Bull are the latest to join the growing list of artists performing free pop-up shows around Melbourne for City Live Music Pop-Ups.

The sisters will perform twice today, at Evan Walker Bridge from 12.15pm then Grossi from 1.15pm.

“Getting ready to spread some Christmas cheer in the city!” they shared.

Tash Sultana kicked off yesterday’s pop-up proceedings at Melbourne’s GPO, followed by Amy Shark at the Evan Walker Bridge.

“Thank you so much to everyone that showed up today for the busk,” Sultana posted on their Instagram story.

“It was good to reconnect with the roots.”

The size of Sultana’s crowd allegedly drew some negative attention, too.

Love Live Music? Get the latest Live Music news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

“Sorry I was only allowed to play for 15 minutes because the po po were gunna (sic) come shut it down because of the size of the crowd,” they wrote.

“(I’ll take it as a compliment tho) I felt all your love and I hope you felt mine too.”

Whilst it was a return to Sultana’s roots, it was a completely new experience for Shark, who performed a solo set.

“What a rush. My first time busking,” she wrote on Instagram.

“Thank u so much for showing up Melbourne you magical city.”

Vika & Linda released their latest album, The Wait, in September, where it debuted at No. 2 on the ARIA charts.

Whilst they spent a lot of time on the road this year with Paul Kelly, their own tour has been pushed back to 2022.

“Whilst things are just starting to open up it is not quite enough for us to embark on our album tour which is just around the corner in November,” they said.

“There are still restrictions in place which stop us from travelling and playing in theatres and we really want to bring our show to you in the best possible way we can and without missing any of the planned stops.”