The second instalment of Adelaide-based Vintage Vibes Festival has been postponed.

The two-day event, which was scheduled to take place at Tomich Wines in the Adelaide Hills on the 27th and 28th of this month, will be postponed for “later this year”.

Organisers took to Facebook to explain their decision last night, citing “current economic pressures” in a statement.

“This decision has not been made lightly; however, currently economic pressures have created a landscape within which the festival cannot proceed this month,” it reads.

“Increased pressure on supply chains, especially to venues outside the CBD, alongside shifts in economic climates reflect the broader challenges many are facing within the industry.”

With those pressures, organisers argue, “it has become clear that moving forward with the event in two weeks would not meet the high standards of experiences we promise our attendees, artists, and partners.”

They added, “Our mission is to create a world-class event in South Australia that celebrates the best in international and Australian music, and we will not settle for anything less, hence we have made the hard decision to push the event back.”

Refunds will be made available via ticketing agent Oztix for people who unable to attend the rescheduled event, which will be announced later in the year.

The statement concluded: “We extend our heartfelt thanks to everyone who has supported Vintage Vibes Festival – from our patrons and artists to our dedicated staff and the local community and we are already planning and excited for what will come.”

The January Vintage Vibes lineup boasted Rudimental, Groove Armada, The Teskey Brothers, DMA’s Ball Park Music and more. It is unconfirmed whether the full billing will be rescheduled.

The news comes just days after the cancellation of popular Mornington Peninsula festival, Coastal Jam.

The shock announcement was made on the festival’s Instagram page on January 13th, where an emotional event organiser Adam Metwally said the decision had “not been made lightly” but said it was “necessary”.

“Everyone that I know has been feeling the sting of the cost of living crisis and one of the consequences of this has been the much slower than usual and very much last minute sales for boutique events like Coastal Jam,” he said.

“(Music fans) only have enough money for a few things now, naturally leading to the major festivals, massive international tours being the priority which I fully understand.

“Unfortunately it’s led to smaller boutique festivals and events such as ours to fall by the wayside.”