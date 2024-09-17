Indonesia’s all-female metal trio Voice of Baceprot will embark on their debut tour of Australia next month.

Voice of Baceprot will perform in Brisbane, Burleigh Heads, Melbourne, Adelaide, and Perth in October. Check out their full tour dates below.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Thursday, September 19th at 11am AEST. The pre-sale begins on Wednesday, September 18th at 11am AEST.

Voice of Baceprot’s inaugural Australian tour will coincide with their appearance at SXSW Sydney 2024, alongside a diverse collection of global artists, including UK’s Jorja Smith, Aussie rockers A. Swayze & the Ghosts, WA’s Noah Dillon, and Auckland’s Brandn Shiraz. The festival runs from October 14th-20th across Sydney’s iconic venues.

Voice of Baceprot have been a steady ascent to metal stardom in recent years.Hailed as “the metal band the world needs right now” by Metal Hammer, the Indonesian outfit made history by becoming the first band from their country to ever play Glastonbury.

“These three girls do not look like a heavy metal band, but a dramatic change takes place when they take the stage,” The New York Times praised.

Their fellow musicians have declared their admiration for the band, including Red Hot Chili Peppers’ Flea, Slash, and Living Colour’s Vernon Reid.

Rage Against the Machine’s Tom Morello, meanwhile, said: “You better be careful, whoever is playing after them better be on their A game that day. I wouldn’t wanna play after them.”

Voice of Baceprot 2024 Australian Tour

Pre-sale begins Wednesday, September 18th (11am AEST)

General sale begins Thursday, September 19th (11am AEST)

Ticket information available via davidroywilliams.com

Wednesday, October 23rd

The Brightside, Brisbane, QLD

Thursday, October 24th

Mo’s Desert Clubhouse, Burleigh Heads, QLD

Saturday, October 26th

Croxton Bandroom, Melbourne, VIC

Sunday, October 27th

Lion Arts Factory, Adelaide, SA

Monday, October 28th

Rosemount Hotel, Perth, WA