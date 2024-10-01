Voice of Baceprot, The Buoys and others will rock out on night two of Rolling Stone House at SXSW Sydney.

Joining the lineup on Thursday, Oct. 17 at UTS Underground is Alibii, Bri Clark, Bakers Eddy, Divebar Youth, Mulga Bore Hard Rock, and Nitecall.

Leading the way is Voice of Baceprot, the all-female, Indonesian metal trio who will deliver the goods as part of their debut Australian headline tour.

The rockers recently made history as the first Indonesian band to perform at the legendary Glastonbury Festival.

High praise has come from all quarters of rock and heavy music, including Flea (Red Hot Chili Peppers), Tom Morello (Rage Against The Machine), Vernon Reid (Living Colour), and Slash, who invited them to attend Guns N’ Roses’ show in Jakarta and met with the artists backstage.

“You better be careful, whoever is playing after them better be on their A game that day. I wouldn’t wanna play after them,” Morello says of Marsya (vocals and guitar), Widi (bass), and Siti (drums).

The indie-and-rock spectacular is part of a three-day celebration of music under the Rolling Stone AU/NZ banner at SXSW Sydney.

Love Rage Against The Machine? Get the latest Rage Against The Machine news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

SXSW Sydney badge holders will have priority access to Rolling Stone House, which opens its doors from October 16th to 18th, in partnership with American Apparel, Cholula and Vinyl.com.

As previously reported, the opening night lineup at Rolling Stone House will be curated by independent Australian music powerhouses LLA and UNIFIED Music Group, with Hockey Dad, The Grogans, Full Flower Moon Band, and Teen Jesus and the Jean Teasers (DJ set) slated to perform.

SXSW Sydney badge holders will gain priority access to Rolling Stone House.

If you’re keen to experience the whole event and receive priority access, consider purchasing a badge or wristband here or register your interest for the guest list here.

Visit SXSW Sydney and Rolling Stone AU/NZ for more.