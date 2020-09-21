While you won’t be able to attend the forthcoming tour by WAAX if you live outside of Queensland, the Brisbane band are inviting the whole country to virtually attend one of their shows.

The exciting Brisbane punk outfit originally wanted to tour their latest record Big Grief around the country, but COVID-19 travel restrictions stopped them from playing any shows outside Queensland, where coronavirus cases have remained very low over recent months.

These legends weren’t about to let that stop them from showcasing their latest body of work to fans around the country, and now you’ve been cordially invited to attend their gig at The Tivoli in Brisbane, but virtually.

“We are so saddened that we can’t bring the Big Grief tour to you. It’s a hard reality to accept, but we are all in high spirits known that the future is going to be so sick,” WAAX wrote on their socials two weeks ago.

The band have now told triple j that it was super important for them to still bring the experience to fans, and that’s why they’ll live stream the entire show on October 29th.

“We are thrilled to be able to create this experience, we love our community so much,” WAAX said.

“We want to still give something back to the rest of Australia since you’ve all supported us so much over the years. We’ll come back and visit as soon as we can, but before then please enjoy this live stream from the comfort and safety of your home.”

The one-off stream won’t be able to be paused, rewound or skipped, so once it’s gone out live, that’s it.

To register for the stream, head to the Movement House website.

Back in April, WAAX followed-up their debut album with a double single release including a live performance of ‘FU’ and a cover of ‘Pool Party’ by Julia Jacklin.

Check out ‘FU’ by WAAX: