When Warren Ellis decided to make a documentary about a wildlife sanctuary, he never envisioned the film becoming so personal.

Speaking with Rolling Stone AU/NZ for its June-August issue, Ellis opened up about the making of Ellis Park, which follows the musician’s unexpected passion project far from the spotlight: a wildlife sanctuary deep in the Sumatran jungle.

Co-founded by Ellis and led by Dutch-born vet Femke den Haas, the sanctuary rescues trafficked and mistreated animals, nursing them back to health with the help of a devoted team of conservationists.

Described as a “fly-on-the-wall” look at both the creative process and grassroots activism, Ellis Park promises to offer an intimate portrait of an artist, and a powerful reminder of what collective action can achieve.

“It was more personal than I anticipated… I freaked out when it was edited and [I watched it],” Ellis told the publication.

Ellis also recalled the “terrifying” experience of seeing the film for the first time in Melbourne.

“[…] there was a thousand people there. It’s one thing to look at somebody else’s life up there, but when it’s your own, and it goes into some stuff that I’d only just started coming to terms with personally, it’s something else. I was so rattled by the whole thing and felt like I’d let the world into the back door,” he said.

Ellis, best known for his work with The Dirty Three and Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds, will tour a string of special Q&A events this June ahead of the release of his new documentary.

At select screenings, Ellis will be joined on stage by director Justin Kurzel for an in-person conversation about the film.

After premiering as part of the Sydney Film Festival and Vivid Sydney, Ellis Park will roll out to cinemas across the country in June. You can check out the official trailer below.

Further screening information and tickets are available here.

Warren Ellis Q&A Events

Thursday, June 5th

Luna Leederville, Perth, WA

Warren Ellis virtual Q&A

Friday, June 6th

The Astor, Melbourne, VIC

Warren Ellis and Justin Kurzel in-person Q&A

Saturday, June 7th

Palace Regent Cinema, Ballarat, VIC

Warren Ellis and Justin Kurzel in-person Q&A

Saturday, June 7th

Cinema Nova, Melbourne, VIC

Warren Ellis in-person Q&A

Sunday, June 8th

State Theatre, Sydney, NSW

Sydney Film Festival premiere & Vivid Sydney “An Evening with Warren Ellis” event